Dr. Jennifer Fenster spoke at the Nefesh B'Nefesh MedEx conference in New Jersey to share her experiences in transferring her qualifications to Israel ahead of aliyah. “Last year I came to MedEx hoping to learn about the process and to have a meeting with the licensing people so that I could get my medical license started for my upcoming aliyah," Fenster said. “I knew it was a little premature, but I wanted to get the ball rolling so that once I make aliyah I could really be ready."

Now, with her move approaching, Fenster is focusing on the next phase: exploring employment opportunities and learning more about Israel’s healthcare system. As a pediatrician planning to settle in Jerusalem, she spent time at MedEx learning about the various healthcare providers and practice models available in Israel.

“For me, it’s about learning about the different healthcare providers and understanding what the opportunities are," she explained. “Luckily, there’s a big need for pediatricians in Jerusalem, so it’s really about learning what’s going to work for my lifestyle as well."

Fenster traces her desire to live in Israel back to her childhood in a strongly Zionist family. Her first trip to Israel came when she was 11 years old, when her family spent a month living in Jerusalem and traveling throughout the country. “We rented an apartment and kind of just learned the land," she recalled.

Over the years, she returned to Israel many times, deepening her connection to the country. Three years ago, her personal ties grew even stronger when she met her husband during a visit to Israel while seeing one of her children studying in yeshiva. “At that point I didn’t have a specific plan to make aliyah," she said. “But my husband lives in Israel and made aliyah many years ago."

Like many professionals considering relocation, Fenster initially wondered whether leaving an established medical career in the United States would be practical. She credits Nefesh B’Nefesh and the MedEx program with helping make the process manageable. “MedEx has made it very simple," she said. “Nefesh B’Nefesh has made it much easier for doctors and other medical professionals as well. It really streamlined the process for me."

One of the challenges she anticipates is improving her Hebrew proficiency. To address that, Fenster plans to devote her first months in Israel to intensive language study.

“One of my goals is when I first make aliyah to really focus on ulpan, at least for the first several months," she said.

At the MedEx job fair, she learned about opportunities to shadow physicians and spend time in clinics before beginning full-time work, an experience she believes will help her develop both language skills and professional familiarity with the Israeli healthcare system. For Fenster, however, the move is about more than professional opportunities. The prospect of caring for Israeli children and families adds a special meaning to her work.

“I love what I do as a pediatrician," she said. “It’s really such a blessing that I have this field under my belt. But to be living in Israel and taking care of children and their families in Israel itself is a dream."

MedEx is part of a broader national program led by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Negev, the Galilee and National Resilience and the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization in cooperation with the Jewish Agency.