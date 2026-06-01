Some 350 medical professionals from across North America attended the annual MedEx New Jersey event, hosted by Nefesh B’Nefesh in partnership with Israel’s Ministries of Aliyah and Integration; Health; Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience; and The Jewish Agency for Israel.

The annual flagship event marked the largest international MedEx conference to date, welcoming physicians from approximately 31 medical specialties alongside medical students, dentists, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals. During the event, over 132 applications for medical license conversion were submitted to the Ministry of Health, by professionals expecting to make aliyah (immigtate to Israel) in the coming months.

The record-breaking turnout reflects growing interest among North American medical professionals seeking to build their futures in Israel while helping address the country’s critical physician shortage.

"The Physicians Desk that we established at the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, together with our partnership with government ministries and partner organizations, is bringing top-tier doctors and medical professionals to Israel, strengthening our healthcare system and delivering great news for the State of Israel and for aliyah," said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer.

"Those who choose to make aliyah to Israel today are not only changing their personal lives; they are taking part in writing the next chapter of the Jewish people’s story and in strengthening the future of the State of Israel."

MedEx is part of the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), an initiative launched in 2024 with the goal of bringing 2,000 doctors to Israel by 2029. The program aims to strengthen the country’s healthcare system, particularly in Israel’s North and South, bolstered by the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Fund, Jewish Federations of North America, the Azrieli Foundation, and the Arison Foundation.

Since its launch, more than 1,100 doctors have made aliyah within approximately two years, surpassing half of the program’s five-year goal. Of those physicians, 179 immigrated from North America.

"This year’s MedEx New Jersey event demonstrated the extraordinary commitment shared by medical professionals choosing to bring their expertise and experience to Israel," said Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart. "At a time when Israel’s healthcare system faces growing demand, these physicians and healthcare providers are stepping forward to make a significant impact on communities across the country, particularly in Israel’s north and south. We are proud to support them throughout their aliyah journey and look forward to assisting many more medical professionals successfully integrate into Israeli society and Israel’s healthcare workforce."

MedEx provides a comprehensive one-stop-shop experience that streamlines the Aliyah and professional integration process for healthcare professionals considering a move to Israel. The event offers direct access to Israeli hospitals, health funds, licensing authorities, relocation guidance, grants, and employment opportunities under one roof. As part of the program, MedEx events have been held in Paris, Buenos Aires, London, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, Toronto, and Montreal; all of which saw high turnout.

"Today, more than ever, the State of Israel needs quality doctors in Safed, Metula, Kiryat Shmona, Be'er Sheva and Dimona," said Minister for the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, Yitzhak Wasserlauf. "Our Ministry is proud to support and partner with this important initiative of Nefesh B’Nefesh, which turns Zionist values into action by bringing outstanding medical professionals to Israel, who will strengthen hospitals and communities across the Negev, Galilee, and southern regions. This is another step in strengthening our national resilience, not only in security, but in healthcare as well."

Approximately half of the participants at the event were physicians, with a notable rise in specialists. The most represented specialties this year included internal medicine and pediatrics, alongside anesthesiology, family medicine, cardiology, neurology, and surgery. Other participants came from a broad range of healthcare fields, including psychology, nursing, dentistry, psychiatry, social work, speech therapy, and other therapeutic and clinical professions.

Event data also showed that approximately 40% of participants were between the ages of 25-44, alongside a significant group of experienced physicians aged 55-64. The median participant age was 38, which is well below the average age of Jewish physicians in North America, which stands at 45.8, highlighting growing interest among a younger generation of medical professionals in building their future in Israel’s healthcare system.

"Immigration to Israel has always been a driving force behind the growth of the State of Israel, not only demographically, but also in spirit, values, and in the people who choose to tie their future to the future of this country," said Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog.

"The arrival of doctors and medical professionals in Israel is about far more than strengthening the healthcare system. It is a beacon of hope, Zionism, and mutual responsibility. Every family that makes Aliyah, every doctor who chooses to practice here, and every professional who brings with them knowledge, experience, and heart, strengthens Israeli society and reminds us all of the strength of the Jewish people and its deep connection to the State of Israel."

This year’s event also featured, for the first time, the official YAEL Hebrew proficiency exam on-site, offered in partnership with the National Institute for Testing & Evaluation (NITE). The exam provides physicians with an opportunity to prepare for future licensing requirements prior to making aliyah. Beginning in 2027, doctors may be required by Israel’s Ministry of Health to demonstrate an intermediate level of Hebrew proficiency as part of the medical licensing process, with the YAEL exam serving as one recognized pathway to meet this standard.