Arutz Sheva-Israel National News joined the first-ever MedEx events in Australia, which were hosted by Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Ministry of Health, Ministry of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, in cooperation with The Jewish Agency for Israel, and welcomed over 100 Jewish doctors in Sydney and Melbourne.

The events provided a simplified, one-stop-shop experience that includes credential recognition, job interviews with Israel’s leading healthcare institutions, and guidance on grants, licensing, and relocation - all under one roof.

One doctor currently practicing in Australia, who plans on moving his practice to Israel, praised the event, saying: "I'm thankful we have an event like this, to have everything in one place for doctors who are looking into aliyah."

Regarding his motivation to move to Israel, he shared: "It was something I always thought of doing. But after October 7th, as a Jew in the diaspora, I felt a distance, and I felt that I wasn't able to do anything, and as someone who works in healthcare, I have a lot to contribute."

Another participant at the event remarked, "It's a dream for every Jew to end up in Israel, and to have the opportunity to work and do what I love as a doctor in Israel would be a great opportunity."

An ear, nose, and throat and brain surgeon who attended the event told Arutz Sheva that, while it was not the main motivation, the worsening condition for Jews in the country was an additional push. "The last two years have been very difficult for Jews in Australia. The government stabbed in the back at every opportunity. They pretend to support the Jews, but they don't. Australia has not been a good friend to Israel, and we are very upset about this."

At the events in Sydney and Melbourne, participants had the unique opportunity to virtually interview with representatives from Israel’s leading hospitals such as Ichilov, Hadassah, Galilee Medical Center, Rambam, Kaplan, and others, as well as all four health maintenance organizations (HMOs). These opportunities allow participants to navigate the professional and bureaucratic process of Aliyah in a single day, greatly reducing barriers to entry for doctors considering immigration to Israel.