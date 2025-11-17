In a significant milestone for Israel’s global aliyah efforts, Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, and in cooperation with The Jewish Agency for Israel, hosted the first-ever MedEx events in Canada, alongside the Nefesh B’Nefesh’s signature “NBN On Tour” programming.

Together, the initiatives welcomed over 500 participants across Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, offering comprehensive support and guidance for those exploring aliyah (immigration to Israel) and professional opportunities in Israel.

The MedEx Canada events marked the latest expansion of the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), an initiative to streamline the professional integration process for doctors making aliyah. At the events, participating doctors had the opportunity to begin the licensing process and submit applications for their medical license conversion to the Ministry of Health, all before making aliyah.

Meanwhile, “NBN On Tour” events in both cities brought together prospective olim (immigrants to Israel) for in-depth seminars on employment, education, housing, and community life in Israel. Through one-on-one consultations, attendees received personalized guidance from Nefesh B’Nefesh aliyah advisors, municipal representatives, and other bureaucratic services, helping them turn their vision of life in Israel into a concrete plan.

Building on the success of previous MedEx events in North America, Europe, Argentina, and Australia, the expansion into Canada underscores Israel’s commitment to welcoming 2,000 new Jewish physicians over the next five years, bolstered by the Marcus Foundation, Gottesman Fund, Jewish Federations of North America, Azrieli Foundation, and Arison Foundation, with a shared mission of strengthening Israel’s healthcare system and supporting the development and growth of the country.

“MedEx Canada and ‘NBN On Tour’ reflect the incredible spirit of partnership and purpose that drives aliyah forward,” said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “We met passionate, highly skilled professionals and families throughout Canada, who are eager to contribute to Israel’s future. Whether through medicine or community life, their energy and commitment will certainly make a lasting impact on the Jewish State.”

“The International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP) and the expansion of its activities are truly meaningful developments for the Israeli public and for our healthcare system,” said Israel’s Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer. “Alongside the important recent aliyah fairs in Toronto and Montreal, organized by Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, we are working vigorously to encourage Jewish physicians from around the world to make aliyah and to help integrate them into Israel’s medical system. To date, more than 650 olim doctors have joined the Israeli healthcare system through IMAP. Our many innovative and groundbreaking absorption programs are being welcomed by communities worldwide, and I hope we will continue to see more and more families and young people choosing to take this courageous step and fulfill the Zionist vision.”

“Today, more than ever, the State of Israel needs high-quality physicians in Tzfat, Kiryat Shmona, Be’er Sheva, and Dimona,” said Israel’s Minister for the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, Itshak Waserlauf. “The Ministry for the Negev and Galilee is proud to partner with and support this important initiative of Nefesh B’Nefesh, which transforms Zionism into action and brings excellent medical professionals to Israel who will strengthen hospitals and communities in the Negev, Galilee, and the Gaza border region. This is another step in reinforcing our national resilience, not only in security, but also in health.”

“The expansion of MedEx’s work into Canada is a moving expression of the strength of our shared mission. In every encounter with Jewish communities around the world, I see the same deep commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” said Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Doron Almog, Major General (Res.). “This partnership strengthens our healthcare system and reflects the spirit of the Jewish people, a spirit of rebuilding, renewal, and hope. Together, we will continue to open doors and bring closer to us more professionals and leaders who seek to be part of the Israeli story.”

Since the launch of IMAP in 2024, approximately 700 doctors from around the world have already made aliyah, joining Israel’s medical workforce. With the addition of Canada to the MedEx roster and the continued growth of global programming, the organization continues to streamline and expand pathways for aliyah, helping thousands of individuals and families turn aspirations into reality, all while strengthening the state of Israel.