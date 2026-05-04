In an ongoing effort to address Israel’s critical shortage of physicians, Nefesh B’Nefesh in partnership with Israel’s Ministries of Aliyah and Integration; Health; Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience; and The Jewish Agency for Israel hosted the third MedEx event in Paris, welcoming hundreds of physicians from France, Belgium, Germany and neighboring countries.

Attendees included doctors from approximately 30 medical specialties, alongside medical students who see their professional future in Israel. During the event, over 50 applications for medical license conversion were submitted to the Ministry of Health.

"This marks the third consecutive year that, together with our partners, we have had the privilege of bringing hundreds of doctors to Israel annually," said Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer. "Their impact on Israel’s healthcare system is tremendous, particularly in the Negev and Galilee, as is the strong sense of purpose they experience. At this pivotal time, they are choosing to come to Israel and make a unique contribution, despite the many challenges involved in the aliyah journey, which is often a significant challenge in its own right."

This event is part of the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), an initiative to streamline the professional integration process for doctors making aliyah (immigration to Israel - ed.). These events provide a simplified, one-stop-shop experience that includes credential recognition, job interviews with Israel’s leading healthcare institutions, and guidance on grants, licensing, and relocation, all under one roof. As part of the program, MedEx events have been held in Paris, Buenos Aires, London, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, Toronto, and Montreal; all of which saw high turnout.

"This year’s MedEx France marks an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to strengthen Israel’s healthcare system, as it showcases the remarkable dedication of physicians choosing to build their futures in Israel while helping address critical national needs," said Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart. "These future olim (immigrants to Israel - ed.) bring not only exceptional professional expertise, but also a profound sense of purpose. Their impact is already being felt across Israel’s healthcare landscape, from north to south, and we look forward to assisting many more physicians, from all over the world, integrate in the near future."

As Israel continues its goal to bring 2,000 new physicians over the next five years to strengthen its medical workforce, particularly in the southern and northern regions of the country, the 2026 Paris MedEx built on this initiative’s success, bolstered by key partners including the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Fund, Jewish Federations of North America, the Azrieli Foundation and Arison Foundation.

For the first time, in partnership with the National Institute for Testing & Evaluation (NITE), the official YAEL Hebrew proficiency exam was offered on-site during the event, providing physicians with an opportunity to prepare for upcoming licensing requirements. Beginning in 2027, doctors may be required by Israel’s Ministry of Health to demonstrate an intermediate level of Hebrew proficiency as part of the medical licensing process, with the YAEL exam serving as one recognized pathway to meet this standard. This is a significant development for many immigrant doctors, for whom this requirement may be a major barrier in deciding to move to Israel.

"Today, more than ever, the State of Israel needs quality doctors in Tzfat (Safed), Metula, Kiryat Shmona, Be'er Sheva and Dimona," said Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf. "Our Ministry is proud to support and partner with this important initiative of Nefesh B’Nefesh, which turns Zionist values into action by bringing outstanding medical professionals to Israel, who will strengthen hospitals and communities across the Negev, Galilee, and southern regions. This is another step in strengthening our national resilience, not only in security, but in healthcare as well."

Since its launch, more than 1,100 doctors have immigrated within approximately two years, over half of the five-year goal of 2,000 physicians. In 2025, 57 physicians from France made Aliyah, compared to 25 in 2024. Approximately 30% of immigrant medical residents began or completed their residencies in hospitals located in Israel’s northern and southern regions.

"The Aliyah of more than a thousand physicians to Israel within two years is a powerful expression of the deep sense of mutual responsibility within the Jewish people, and of the unwavering commitment of world Jewry to the future of the State of Israel, said Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog. "In this challenging period of rebuilding and strengthening the country, the decision by leading medical professionals to link their personal and professional futures with Israel, to strengthen our healthcare system and help reduce gaps in the periphery, is a Zionist act of the highest order. Doctors making aliyah bring with them not only professional expertise and experience, but also a profound belief in Israel’s future, along with a direct contribution to the resilience of the state and the health of its citizens."

The event was attended by Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer; Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founders, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart; Israeli Ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, representatives from Clalit and Meuhedet health funds; and leading hospitals across Israel including Ichilov (Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center), Tzafon Medical Centers, Soroka, and others.