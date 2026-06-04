Dr. Efrat Aflalo, Head of the Physicians and Medical Professions Directorate at Israel's Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, highlighted the government's efforts to recruit and support healthcare professionals making aliyah during remarks at the MedEx conference in New Jersey.

Speaking at the annual gathering, Aflalo emphasized that Israel's efforts extend beyond physicians alone and encompass a wide range of medical professions. She noted that healthcare workers require specialized support throughout the aliyah process because of the global demand for their skills.

"Every country in the world wants physicians," Aflalo said. "There is a great shortage of physicians all over the world. Israel needs them, and we want to provide a holistic program that accompanies them from where they are today through their aliyah and integration into Israel's healthcare system."

Aflalo explained that the ministry works to make the transition as smooth as possible by offering assistance at every stage of the process, including language training, employment placement, and personal guidance.

As part of those efforts, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, together with the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and Galilee, offers special financial incentives to physicians willing to live and work in Israel's peripheral regions.

According to Aflalo, physicians in high-demand specialties, including psychiatry, geriatrics, rehabilitation medicine, family medicine, and pediatrics, can receive grants of up to NIS 400,000 over three years if they choose to practice in the Negev or Galilee.

The program, which began in early 2024, has already yielded significant results.

"I'm very happy to say that more than 1,000 physicians have made aliyah," Aflalo said, adding that growing numbers of healthcare professionals continue to participate in recruitment events and explore opportunities in Israel.

Recognizing the challenges involved in relocating to a new country, Aflalo stressed that ministry staff work closely with prospective immigrants to reduce uncertainty and help them establish careers as quickly as possible.

Click here for more details about IMAP - the International Medical Aliyah Program

Making aliyah, she noted, is "not a simple process." To assist candidates, the ministry provides counselors in multiple languages who guide applicants through licensing requirements, arrange job interviews with hospitals and health funds, and help connect them with potential employers.

One of the ministry's goals, she said, is to ensure that new immigrants can secure employment quickly after arriving in Israel, making the transition easier for both them and their families.

Aflalo concluded with a message to medical professionals considering aliyah.

"If you're in this field and have even just started thinking about aliyah, contact us," she said. "We'll provide all the information you need, answer your questions, help you understand the barriers, and help you overcome them."

Reflecting on her participation in MedEx events around the world over the years, Aflalo described meeting prospective immigrants as a source of inspiration.

"It's very inspiring," she said. "I don't think I would have been able to do that myself. It's very inspiring."

MedEx is part of IMAP - The International Medical Aliyah Program led by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Negev, the Galilee and National Resilience and the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization in cooperation with the Jewish Agency.