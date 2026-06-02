US President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for agreeing to stop a planned strike in Beirut, while also expressing hope that the ceasefire will last “for eternity".

“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi!" wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social.

He added, “I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts - Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!"

Earlier on Monday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, following a phone call with Netanyahu, that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to stop attacking each other.

"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," Trump wrote in the initial post.

Netanyahu also issued a statement following his conversation with Trump.

“I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and civilians, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut. This position remains unchanged. At the same time, the IDF will continue operating in southern Lebanon as planned," Netanyahu said.