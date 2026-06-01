American intervention halted a strike in Beirut. Since the morning hours, Israel's defense establishment and the IDF had completed operational preparations for a massive wave of attacks in the Dahieh district of Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold. However, in recent hours, following direct intervention and intense pressure from the U.S. administration, the operation was postponed.

The pressure included a lengthy personal telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Following the phone call, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to stop attacking each other, stating: "I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Israel sought to carry out the strike based on the position that it should respond forcefully to Hezbollah's expansion of its rocket-launching range in recent days.

During the day, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued explicit warnings on the matter.

“The fate of Dahieh in Beirut will be the same as that of the communities in northern Israel," Katz declared. “If there is no peace and quiet for the residents of the north, there will be no peace and quiet in Beirut. This equation is clear to everyone, and we will act accordingly."