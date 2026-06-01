British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Sunday criticized Israel’s counterterrorism operations in Lebanon, but also called for the Hezbollah terrorist organization to disarm.

“Israel's military escalation in Lebanon has killed and displaced civilians, destroyed infrastructure, and eroded space for diplomacy. It must end," charged Cooper.

She added, however, that “Hezobllah must end attacks on Israel and disarm."

“All sides must respect the ceasefire and engage with negotiations in good faith," concluded Cooper.

Her comments came after the IDF announced that it had launched an operation in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki area in southern Lebanon to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists.

The operation began several days ago, during which a significant number of IDF ground soldiers commenced offensive operations aimed at expanding the Forward Defense Line.

The operation was approved by the Chief of the General Staff following a comprehensive operational planning process, preparatory fire and operational preparations that were conducted under the leadership of Northern Command. The operation is focused on establishing operational control of the Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi al-Saluki area, as well as degrading the Hezbollah terrorist organization and dismantling terrorist infrastructure that was established on the ridge under Iranian direction.

From Beaufort Ridge, Hezbollah terrorists managed military and combat activities and carried out numerous attacks. In addition, IDF soldiers are operating against launch infrastructure in the area, from which hundreds of projectiles were launched toward Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued to violate the ceasefire and expanded the range of its rocket fire on northern Israel on Sunday, targeting the city of Akko (Acre).

In another incident, four soldiers were lightly injured on Sunday afternoon when a Hezbollah explosive drone detonated in Beit Hillel.

Emergency medical teams treated them at the scene before evacuating them to the hospital. Their families have been notified.