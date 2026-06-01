Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has informed the Trump administration that Hezbollah is prepared to enter a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire with Israel and is willing to ensure the agreement is upheld, the speaker's adviser, Ali Hamdan, told Axios.

Hamdan said Berri conveyed the message to US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa on Sunday, stating that Hezbollah was ready to fully adhere to a broad ceasefire arrangement and that Berri was prepared to guarantee its implementation.

According to Axios, the message came after the US proposed a more limited arrangement under which Hezbollah would halt attacks on northern Israel in exchange for an Israeli commitment not to strike Beirut.

Hamdan rejected suggestions that Berri's response to the proposal had been unclear, saying the Lebanese speaker instead advocated a complete ceasefire rather than a phased approach. He said Berri proposed ending military activity on land, at sea, and in the air, while also seeking a halt to the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon.

The report cited a source familiar with the discussions, who said US officials expressed doubts that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would accept such a proposal. An Israeli official confirmed that Hezbollah had indicated a willingness to agree to a full ceasefire without requiring an immediate Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Hamdan said Berri maintains communication channels with Hezbollah and can relay messages to the organization's leader, Naeem Qassem. He added that Hezbollah would honor a comprehensive ceasefire and stressed that time was running short.

The developments come as tensions continue to rise in Lebanon. On Monday, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel could strike Hezbollah targets in Beirut's Dahieh suburb following what they described as repeated ceasefire violations by the organization.

The IDF later issued a warning in Arabic calling on residents of the district to leave the area for their safety, stating that continued Hezbollah attacks on Israeli communities would prompt strikes against terrorist targets in Dahieh.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Israeli actions in Lebanon constituted a violation of the US-Iran ceasefire. Iran's Tasnim news agency later reported that Tehran had suspended message exchanges with the United States through mediators and that no talks would take place while Israeli attacks in Lebanon continued.