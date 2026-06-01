Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded this evening (Monday) to President Donald Trump's announcement that he had halted an Israeli attack against Hezbollah in Beirut's Dahieh district following a conversation between the two leaders.

“I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and civilians, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut. This position remains unchanged. At the same time, the IDF will continue operating in southern Lebanon as planned," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Trump stated: "I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Later, the Lebanese government issued a statement explaining the details of the reported understanding between Trump and Netanyahu.

“As part of the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese government to preserve stability and prevent further escalation in Lebanon, and following a telephone conversation between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lebanese authorities received confirmation that Hezbollah had agreed to an American proposal providing for a mutual cessation of attacks.

“Under the proposed arrangement, Israel would halt strikes on southern Beirut's Dahieh district, while Hezbollah would refrain from carrying out attacks against Israel. Subsequently, the ceasefire agreement would be expanded to apply throughout Lebanese territory."

The Lebanese government statement further noted: “Later, President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Mawad, and informed her that he had obtained the agreement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the proposed arrangement. Ambassador Mawad conveyed the results of the discussions to President Aoun, who in turn updated Hezbollah on the details."

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Netanyahu to bomb the Dahiyeh district in Beirut despite the position of the U.S. president.

“Mr. Prime Minister, you said that a strong prime minister tells the President of the United States ‘yes’ when possible and ‘no’ when necessary," Ben-Gvir wrote.

He emphasized his position: “This is the time to tell our friend, President Trump, ‘no.’ Now is the time to do what is necessary and required to strike Hezbollah, free the hands of our fighters, and restore security to the north," Ben-Gvir wrote on his account on X.