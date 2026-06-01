Antisemitism in Canada has reached a critical flashpoint, prompting a national address by Prime Minister Mark Carney to confront the ongoing wave of targeting and hostility directed at Jewish citizens.

Ahead of the highly anticipated address, scheduled to take place on Monday, Noah Shack, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), released a comprehensive public brief outlining the severity of the domestic situation.

Shack traced the origins of the current escalation directly to geopolitical turbulence abroad, asserting that the friction is being deliberately exploited within domestic borders.

“Since the Hamas-led October 7 terrorist attacks, extremists at home and foreign actors abroad have weaponized events in the Middle East to fuel hatred and violence against Jewish Canadians," Shack stated.

The advocacy leader detailed a disturbing trajectory of systemic hostility, noting that the community is facing an existential campaign alongside overt criminal acts.

“This has caused an unprecedented crisis: violent assaults and terrorist plots, synagogues and schools shot at and firebombed, businesses and community centres threatened and vandalized," Shack explained, adding, “This is happening amidst a broader campaign to drive Jews from public life and out of Canada entirely".

He further warned that the societal fallout extends far beyond a single community, declaring that “Canada's national security and our Canadian way of life are both under threat".

While acknowledging that federal officials have initiated constructive countermeasures by reinforcing local security infrastructure and proposing legislative tools to combat bigotry, Shack argued that the current response leaves critical gaps. He stressed that true stability requires a dual approach prioritizing both protection and prevention.

According to the CIJA chief, achieving this requires a stricter judicial approach to deterrence, combined with a direct strategy to dismantle the root causes of the unrest.

“Canada’s laws must be enforced and those who break them held meaningfully accountable," Shack wrote. “Government and law enforcement must address the drivers of this crisis, including radicalization, promotion of terrorism, and terrorist entities operating here in Canada".

Shack emphasized that the upcoming speech represents a pivotal moment for federal leadership to establish a definitive moral and legal boundary. Having previously demanded decisive action from municipal, provincial, and federal leaders, the CIJA executive framed the Prime Minister's role as essential for steering the nationwide response.

“The Prime Minister has an opportunity to set the tone from the highest office to make clear that nothing can justify the hatred, intimidation, and violence Jewish Canadians are experiencing and that every tool at the government’s disposal will be used to confront it," Shack asserted.

The organization concludes that the high-stakes political moment must translate into a broader, systemic awakening across the country. Looking ahead, Shack noted that “Monday’s address should serve as a call-to-action for governments, law enforcement, public institutions, and Canadians from all walks of life".

Canada has seen a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents since October 7, 2023, and has experienced a sharp surge in such incidents in recent weeks.

Just last week, Toronto Police apprehended and charged a 17-year-old in connection with a pair of firearm attacks targeting Jewish houses of worship in the Toronto area.

His apprehension follows the prior arrest of the primary suspect, an 18-year-old male who was captured by law enforcement officers several weeks prior.

The first shooting in question materialized shortly before midnight on March 6 at the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto congregation located in Vaughan, in the suburbs of Toronto. Approximately 20 minutes later, a second report of gunfire emerged from the Shaarei Shomayim synagogue in Toronto, near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue.

Days before the March 6 shootings, gunfire struck Temple Emanu-El in North York, as members of the congregation were marking the Jewish holiday of Purim. There were no injuries but the building was damaged.

In late April, a male suspect attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene.

A day later, a rock was hurled at the window of Aleph Bet Judaica, a Judaica shop in the city, marking the third time this particular store has been attacked.

Three weeks ago, Toronto police apprehended and charged an 18-year-old man in connection with two drive-by shootings towards visibly religious Jews in Toronto.

Carney recently criticized Israel over its recent interception of an anti-Israel Gaza flotilla, which included 12 Canadians, during a telephone conversation with President Isaac Herzog.

Prior to the call, Canada announced it was summoning the Israeli ambassador to formally demand explanations regarding the treatment of its citizens.