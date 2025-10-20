Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Bloomberg, during an interview, that Canada would enforce the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, if he enters Canada.

During the interview, Carney said that if Netanyahu "enters Canada, he will be arrested in accordance with the order of the International Criminal Court."

He said Canada would continue to act "in accordance with international legal policy."

Last week, the International Criminal Court rejected Israel's request to appeal the arrest warrants issued for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for their responsibility for acts committed during the war in Gaza.

According to the court's decision, issued last year, there are "reasonable grounds" to assume that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has categorically rejected the charges, making it clear that this is a political move with no legal basis.

The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) has demanded that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney retract his remarks. In a letter sent by the organization's chairman, Avi Avraham Ben-Lulu, he claimed that Carney's statement lacks legal basis and violates Israel's sovereignty.

In its letter, AGPI stressed that the court can only act on behalf of recognized states, and that the status of the Palestinian state is still controversial from an international legal perspective. It was also claimed that supporting the arrest warrant would be considered identifying with a political judicial process, which does not meet accepted legal standards.