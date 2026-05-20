Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz conducted a security tour today (Wednesday) along Israel’s eastern border. The visit was attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff, the commander of Division 96, and other senior military officers.

During the visit, Netanyahu and Katz arrived at one of the sector’s main “Waterline Outposts" - an advanced network of positions that recently underwent extensive renovation and upgrades as part of a broader strategic plan to strengthen and expand frontline defense lines. The initiative is intended to prevent weapons smuggling and large-scale infiltration attempts by pro-Iranian militias or terrorist groups.

As part of the tour, the prime minister and defense minister received detailed intelligence and operational briefings on efforts to reinforce border defenses, including the construction of a new physical and technological barrier along the frontier and the deployment of advanced surveillance systems, radar capabilities, and combat equipment. They later held an open discussion with regular and reserve soldiers serving in the sector under complex conditions.

Netanyahu praised the troops operating in the area and told them: “I am very impressed by the work you are doing here. This is extremely important work in defending the eastern border. We take into account that our enemies want to invade the State of Israel, and therefore we rely on you. I was very impressed by the new tools and capabilities, but above all I am impressed by you. I want to strengthen you and tell you that the entire people of Israel trust you. I salute you - well done."