Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed Tuesday evening that the Israel Defense Forces carried out a strike in Gaza Strip targeting Mohammed Odeh, the new leader of the military wing of Hamas.

Odeh had reportedly replaced Izz ad-Din Haddad, who served as commander of Hamas’s military wing.

Earlier, Arab sources reported powerful explosions in western Gaza City as a result of what was described as an IDF “fire belt" operation in the area. According to some reports, Israeli forces carried out three strikes near the Shaafout restaurant located along Salah al-Din Road in Gaza.

According to a joint statement from Netanyahu’s and Katz’s offices, Odeh was considered one of the architects of the October 7 massacre and served as Hamas’s intelligence chief during the attack. He was reportedly appointed about a week ago as the successor to Haddad, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza approximately two weeks earlier.

“Oudeh was responsible for the murder, abduction, and injury of many Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," the statement said.

The two leaders also praised the Israeli military and intelligence services, stating: “Congratulations to the IDF and the Shin Bet for their ongoing efforts to eliminate our enemies. We will continue to pursue everyone who took part in the October 7 massacre. Sooner or later, Israel will reach them all."