Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer, together with Minister of Defense Israel Katz, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli, and the Ministry of Health, are promoting a government resolution to establish a dedicated framework aimed at strengthening guidance, assistance, and support for Olim serving in the IDF, with a particular emphasis on lone soldiers.

The proposed government resolution was formulated in light of the significant rise in the number of Olim who have chosen to move to Israel since the beginning of the “War of Revival," many of whom enlisted for meaningful military service in the IDF and have taken an active role in combat and in defending the State of Israel.

Under the resolution, a dedicated unit will be established within the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration to provide a comprehensive support framework for Olim before their military service, throughout their service, and following discharge, while operating in full coordination with the IDF and the Ministry of Defense. The unit will work to strengthen continuity of care and personal guidance, improve the linguistic and cultural accessibility of existing services, assist in realizing rights and benefits, and provide complementary support in times of crisis, including injury during service or emotional challenges.

In addition, the unit will also assist the families of soldiers residing outside of Israel through guidance, mediation, and support in understanding the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

As part of the resolution, an interministerial task force will also be established, headed jointly by the Director General of the Ministry of Defense and the Director General of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, with participation from representatives of the Ministry of Health, the National Insurance Institute, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, and the IDF. The task force will formulate recommendations for expanding support services and strengthening cooperation among all bodies involved in the issue.

It should be emphasized that the resolution does not detract from the authority of the IDF, the Ministry of Defense, or any other authorized body. Rather, its purpose is to strengthen coordination, reduce gaps, and create a complementary support framework for Olim serving in the military.

“Since the beginning of the war, I have met with the parents of lone Olim soldiers during my visits to France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. From these conversations, the need became very clear for a broader, more accessible, and better coordinated support framework for their children, who are serving here alone on behalf of the State of Israel. The Olim who choose to come to Israel, especially during this time, enlist in the IDF and contribute to the security of the state, embodying Zionism, mutual responsibility, and a deep commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel. It is our duty to ensure they are never left alone, not before their service, not during it, and not afterward. This government decision is intended to provide them with one clear authority, personal guidance, and tailored support that will help them integrate, realize their rights, and truly feel at home in the State of Israel," said Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz stated: “Lone soldiers who made Aliyah, left behind their families and homes, and chose to enlist in the IDF are a symbol of Zionism and dedication. Some of them are fighting in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen, Judea and Samaria, and additional arenas - making an immense contribution to the security of the State of Israel."

"Our commitment is to embrace them, accompany them before their service, during it, and after their discharge, and ensure that no immigrant soldier is left alone. At the same time, we will work to create pathways that strengthen Aliyah to Israel and encourage more immigrants to come to Israel, enlist in the IDF, and take part in defending the country."

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, added: “The challenges faced by lone soldiers, who lack a family support system and strong social circles, are far more difficult and complex than those of a soldier who grew up in Israel. The government resolution is intended to bridge this gap and provide the lone soldier and their family with a supportive network that will help them successfully navigate their military service, integrate optimally into Israeli society, and above all, ensure they are not left alone".