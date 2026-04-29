Defense Minister Israel Katz imposed sanctions on a campaign raising funds for a Hamas-organized flotilla to Gaza.

The sanctions target a fundraising campaign for the flotilla known as the "Global Sumud Flotilla - The Second Mission," which is organized by the Hamas terror group in cooperation with additional international groups under the guise of a humanitarian aid mission.

The move is part of a broader economic campaign led by Israel’s defense establishment against Hamas and efforts to destabilize Gaza, involving coordination with US efforts, and following extensive activity by the Navy, Military Intelligence, and the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing at the Defense Ministry.

The flotilla, which departed from several countries including Turkey, Spain, and Italy, includes more than 100 vessels and around 1,000 participants.

The flotilla violates UN Resolution 2803, which stipulates that aid to Gaza must enter through established official channels. As such, the flotilla also undermines stabilization efforts led by the Trump administration as part of broader regional initiatives.

At the forefront of the public campaign is the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) initiative, which is raising funds to purchase vessels and participants. Authorities say the activity lacks transparency and is not necessarily being conducted in a legal fashion. Recently, individuals linked to the initiative were arrested in Tunisia on suspicion of money laundering and corruption, and organizers have been detained in several locations over similar allegations.

The sanctions on the crowdfunding campaign constitutes a significant step in efforts to disrupt funding sources for the flotilla, which, as noted, is organized by Hamas under the guise of a humanitarian mission and is intended to deter donors from contributing to a terrorist organization.

Under Section 56(b) of the law, a Defense Minister is authorized to order the seizure of property belonging to a designated terrorist organization, or property intended for serious terror offenses, if he believes such a move is necessary to thwart terrorist activity and harm the organization’s ability to pursue its objectives, or in order to thwart a serious terror offense. He may also order the confiscation of property used in a serious terror offense or property directly connected to carrying out a serious terror offense.