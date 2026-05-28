Hezbollah commanders eliminated over the past 2 weeks IDF Spokesperson

The IDF revealed figures on Thursday regarding the elimination of several of Hezbollah’s most senior field commanders over the past two weeks.

Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, 2,500 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated, 800 of them were killed after the start of the ceasefire understandings.

The IDF noted that it is releasing the names of the eliminated commanders after completion of intelligence analysis and a series of significant strikes carried out over the past two weeks.

According to the IDF, the eliminated commanders were responsible for managing the terrorist organization’s combat operations and advancing attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

Among those eliminated were significant commanders, including the Commander of the Al-Khiam sector, who was eliminated in a strike on the Al-Khiam command center, as well as the assistant to the Deputy Commander of the Badar Unit.

Additionally, the IDF eliminated the Intelligence Officer of the Shaqif sector, the Head of Engineering in the Yohmor sector, his deputy, the Commander of the Jibchit sector, and the Head of Engineering in the Jouaiyya sector.