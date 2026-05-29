נתניהו חושף: כוחות אוגדה 36 חצו את נהר הליטני דוברות

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday visited the IDF 36th Division on the northern border, along with Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Deputy Chief-of-Staff Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai.

The Prime Minister and Defense Minister were briefed by Head of Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo and IDF 36th Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Yiftach Norkin on the forces' operations in Lebanon, and held a discussion with the brigade commanders currently in the field.

"I came here today with the Minister of Defense, with the Deputy Chief of Staff, with the Commander of the Northern Command, with the Division Commander, with the commanders you see here, and with the soldiers in the field. I spoke with the brigade commanders who are currently in the field," Netanyahu said. “I hear them, and I also hear the soldiers, some of whom are standing here behind me; there is an immense fighting spirit. From here, the battle against Hezbollah in the north is being managed."

“And I must tell you that there are very impressive results here. Our forces have crossed the Litani; they have advanced to controlling positions. We are operating in Beirut, in the Beqaa, across the entire width of the front, and we are dealing Hezbollah a crushing blow," the Prime Minister said.

“When I say this, it is no empty statement. The brigade commanders tell me, as do the soldiers, that in every contact with them, in every encounter, we are both eliminating Hezbollah and causing them to flee," Netanyahu continued.

“And it is this spirit that brings us these achievements. I salute you. You are lions. You have commanders who are lions, and you are proving the strength of the spirit of the Israel Defense Forces. Keep going, with great success, until the very end," he concluded.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)