Hezbollah rockets striking a church in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Overnight Friday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several rockets that hit the Saint Georges Orthodox Church in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit revealed on Friday.

The launches hit buildings in the Christian village of Marjaayoun. IDF soldiers are not operating in the area near the church.

Hezbollah rockets hitting church in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF released footage showing the impact of the rockets launched by Hezbollah and which hit the church in southern Lebanon.

“This incident further proves how Hezbollah continues to endanger and harm Lebanese civilians," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)