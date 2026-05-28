תיעוד | מחבלי חיזבאללה יצאו מאתר שיגור - וחוסלו צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF attempted to eliminate Ali al-Husseini, commander of the missile array of the Imam Hussein Division, which assists Hezbollah, in the Beirut area.

Earlier, the IDF Spokesperson stated that the Israeli Air Force on Wednesday night eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist cell as it left a launch site used by the organization to fire rockets at Israeli civilians and IDF forces.

The targeted elimination was carried out as part of a broad wave of IDF strikes, during which more than 135 Hezbollah terror targets were struck over the past 24 hours in the Tyre area, the Beqaa, and deep in southern Lebanon.

As part of the operational activity in the Beqaa and southern Lebanon, fighter jets destroyed about 10 active launch sites used by the organization’s terrorists to carry out the rocket fire. In addition, Air Force forces struck and destroyed a central Hezbollah training camp located in the Brital area of the Beqaa, which was used to train terrorists.

At the same time, overnight, the IDF concentrated its offensive effort in the Tyre area, where about 15 different military infrastructure sites were struck. According to the IDF Spokesperson, these infrastructures were routinely used by Hezbollah terrorists for both coordination and for various terror plots against the State of Israel.