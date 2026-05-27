The IDF has intensified its atracks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon following an uptick in the number of explosive drones launched towards Israel and IDF forces in Lebanon.

Over the past day, the IDF struck more than 150 Hezbollah infrastructure sites and terrorists in the areas of Tyre and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon and in the Beqaa Valley.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the past hour in the area of Shlomi, several explosive drones that fell in Israeli territory, near the Israel-Lebanon border, were identified," the IDF confirmed.

"No injuries were reported, and the incidents are under review."

"Israeli Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon," the IDF added.