Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck more than 135 Hezbollah targets in the areas of Tyre, the Beqaa, and southern Lebanon.

Approximately 10 launch sites used by Hezbollah terrorists to launch rockets toward IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians were struck in the areas of Beqaa and southern Lebanon. Furthermore, a Hezbollah training camp in Brital in the Beqaa area was struck.

On Wednesday night, the IDF struck approximately 15 military infrastructure sites in Tyre that were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance attacks. In addition, the Israeli Air Force eliminated a terrorist cell while it was exiting a launch site used by Hezbollah terrorists to launch rockets toward IDF soldiers.

Earlier on Thursday, following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Misgav Am, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, the IDF added.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a hostile aircraft infiltration was identified in the area of Shtula. No injuries were reported. Following sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Ma'ayan Baruch and Kfar Yuval, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. Missile and rocket alerts were activated due to the interception attempts.