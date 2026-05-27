חוסל המחבל שהרג את רס״ן (מיל׳) איתמר ספיר ז"ל צילום: דובר צה"ל

Just a week after the severe clash in southern Lebanon in which the late Major (res.) Itamar Sapir was killed, IDF forces eliminated the terrorist responsible for his death.

The elimination was carried out thanks to a quick and precise combination of forces between soldiers from the 401st Brigade, forces from the 146th Division, the armor formation, and Air Force pilots, who settled accounts with the terrorist, just minutes after he was identified in the field, entering a structure in the church area.

Additionally, the IDF struck observation posts from both the air and the ground, a weapons storage facility, and structures used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to advance attacks.

Upon receiving operational approval and close monitoring to prevent unnecessary damage, the armored forces of the 401st Brigade began firing tank shells directly at the building, simultaneously directing air force fighter jets that dropped precision weapons on the target. The terrorist was eliminated on the spot by the force of the combined explosion.