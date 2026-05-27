The Binyamina-Givat Ada Local Council announced Wednesday evening that Sergeant Rotem Yanai was killed during operational activity in northern Israel.

"With great sorrow and profound grief, we announce the falling of Sergeant Rotem Yanai, a resident of Givat Ada. Rotem was killed today during operational activity in the north. She was 20 years old at the time of her death and served as a Human Resources Coordinator in the Givati Brigade's Rotem Battalion (435)," the council's statement read.

Paying tribute to her, the council wrote: "Rotem is the daughter of Hilit and Tal, and sister to Dor and Aviad. She was a graduate of the Cramim School, where she majored in theater and contributed greatly to the department and school life. She was a beloved member of the Scouting movement's Gefen troop, and in her own special way, left a lasting impression on her friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, self-confidence, big heart, and endless generosity, as someone who acted with deep care and sensitivity for those around her."

"The entire Binyamina-Givat Ada community bows its head and shares in the unbearable grief of the Yanai family. We embrace the family in their darkest hour and extend our heartfelt condolences to all family members, friends, and loved ones," the statement concluded.