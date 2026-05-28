Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday mourned fallen soldier Sgt. Rotem Yanai, who was killed on the Lebanese border by a Hezbollah explosive drone.

"My wife and I extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late Sgt. Rotem Yanai, of blessed memory, who fell near the northern border," Netanyahu said.

"From Givat Ada, Rotem served as a service conditions coordinator in the Givati Brigade. She always acted with dedication, sensitivity, and endless care for the soldiers of the battalion. Her spirit of giving will be inscribed in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her and serving alongside her.

"On behalf of all citizens of Israel, we embrace Rotem’s family and pray for the speedy recovery of those wounded in this difficult incident. May her memory be a blessing. May G-d avenge her."

The attack occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, when Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward a military compound in the area. In addition to Yanai's death, one reserve soldier was severely injured in the attack, and another reserve soldier was moderately injured.

Yanai was critically injured by the impact of the first drone, and medical personnel were later forced to pronounce her dead. According to the details that have been released, she was wearing personal protective gear and was making her way to a protected space at the time of the strike.

Yanai's death brings the number of deaths since the Lebanon ceasefire went into effect to 12. Eight of them - seven soldiers and one civilian - were killed as a result of Hezbollah's use of explosive drones.

The Binyamina-Giv'at Ada Local Council previously announced Yanai's death in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"With great sorrow and profound grief, we announce the falling of Sergeant Rotem Yanai, a resident of Giv'at Ada. Rotem was killed today during operational activity in the north. She was 20 years old at the time of her death and served as a Human Resources Coordinator in the Givati Brigade's Rotem Battalion (435)," the council's statement read.

Paying tribute to her, the council wrote: "Rotem is the daughter of Hilit and Tal, and sister to Dor and Aviad. She was a graduate of the Cramim School, where she majored in theater and contributed greatly to the department and school life. She was a beloved member of the Scouting movement's Gefen troop, and in her own special way, left a lasting impression on her friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, self-confidence, big heart, and endless generosity, as someone who acted with deep care and sensitivity for those around her."

"The entire Binyamina-Givat Ada community bows its head and shares in the unbearable grief of the Yanai family. We embrace the family in their darkest hour and extend our heartfelt condolences to all family members, friends, and loved ones," the statement concluded.