Chairman of the National Security Committee in the Iranian parliament Ebrahim Azizi has warned that Tehran does not intend to give up its core principles.

Addressing the emerging agreement between Iran and the United States, Azizi stressed, "There will be no retreat from the red lines, such as uranium enrichment and controlling the Strait of Hormuz."

Azizi previously said, "Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," said Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee.

“The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts. “No one would believe Blame Game scenarios!" he added.

Earlier this month, US special envoy Steve Witkoff reiterated that any uranium enrichment by Iran is a "red line" for the United States, emphasizing concerns over potential weaponization.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared that Iran would persist with its enrichment activities regardless of the outcome of the talks, citing the country's rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi echoed this sentiment, warning that the negotiations would fail if the U.S. continued to insist on zero enrichment. He emphasized that uranium enrichment is a national achievement that Iran will not abandon.