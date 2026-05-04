Former US President Barack Obama voiced skepticism regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance on Iran, stating that the Israeli leader had long advocated for military confrontation on the issue.

Speaking in a broad interview with The New Yorker, Obama said Netanyahu presented him with similar arguments during his presidency as those later conveyed to President Donald Trump. “I think my prognosis was accurate," Obama stated. He added that Netanyahu may have “gotten what he wanted," but questioned whether the outcome serves Israel or the United States. “Whether that’s what is ultimately best for the Israeli people, I would question that. Whether I think it’s what is good for the United States and America, I would question that," he said, noting “an ample record" of disagreements with Netanyahu.

Turning to broader global concerns, Obama addressed the ongoing war in Iran and the shifting international landscape. He argued that rebuilding global alliances may prove more difficult than addressing domestic challenges. He described the post-World War Two system as a significant achievement, referencing institutions such as NATO and the World Bank as part of a framework that, despite imperfections, contributed to a more stable and prosperous world.

Obama emphasized that US leadership played a central role in shaping that order, saying the country chose cooperation over coercion. However, he warned that recent developments have strained those alliances. He stated that US partners “can no longer count on us being the hub of that international order," citing policy decisions and rhetoric that have unsettled traditional allies.

The former president further warned that diminished American engagement carries global consequences. “If we don’t talk about human rights, human rights don’t get talked about that much," he said, adding that US leadership remains critical, though it may increasingly depend on example rather than directive influence.

Addressing remarks made by President Trump toward Iran, Obama underscored the importance of maintaining moral standards in leadership. He said that American leadership must reflect “a basic regard for human dignity and decency," warning that without such principles, “the world can break in very bad ways."

Obama also dismissed the notion that Trump’s presidency represents a rejection of his own policies, stating that a majority of Americans continue to support his views.