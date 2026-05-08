US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the United States is expecting a response from Iran regarding negotiations and warned that any Iranian attempt to control traffic through an international waterway would be “unacceptable."

Speaking to reporters in Rome following a meeting with Pope Leo, Rubio said, “We should know something today. I mean, we’re expecting a response from them."

He added that the administration hoped the response would “put us into a serious process of negotiation."

Rubio also addressed reports that Iran is seeking to establish an agency to control traffic in the straits.

“That would be very problematic. That would actually be unacceptable," Rubio said. “The normalizing of their controlling of international waterways is both illegal and it’s just something that’s unacceptable."

“And the world has to start asking itself, what is it willing to do if Iran tries to normalize a control of an international waterway? I think that’s unacceptable," he added.

Rubio said the US had not yet received a response from Iran but noted that “their system is still highly fractured and a bit dysfunctional as well, so that may be serving as an impediment."

“I hope it’s a serious offer. I really do," he stated.

Asked about talks between Israel and Lebanon, Rubio said the US expects additional discussions to take place soon.

“We expect talks. I don’t know if we’ve set the exact date yet, but we expect that there will be additional talks," he said.

Rubio said Italy could play “a very productive role and a constructive role" in supporting the Lebanese government.

“In the end, we all share the same goal, and by all I mean, including the Lebanese government and the Israeli government, that we want the relations between Israel and Lebanon, its legitimate government, to be very strong," Rubio stated.

He described Hezbollah as “an Iranian agent" and said the group was responsible for instability in Lebanon.

“The reason why Lebanon faces bombings, the reason why Lebanon faces violence, is because of Hezbollah. It is Hezbollah that’s imposing this on them," Rubio said.

Rubio said the goal was “a strong Lebanese government that doesn’t have an armed Hezbollah operating within its national territory imposing a threat to any of its neighbors."

He added that Italy could assist “in cutting off the illicit financing that supports Hezbollah and the danger they pose."

Addressing whether a peace agreement involving Lebanon would require resolving tensions with Iran first, Rubio said Hezbollah is fully dependent on Iranian support.

“Hezbollah wouldn’t exist without Iran’s support," he said.

At the same time, Rubio said he believes progress with Lebanon is still possible.

“I think Hezbollah has been both weakened, but still capable of inflicting damage and doing terroristic activities, as we’ve seen," Rubio stated.

“We’re not going to negotiate with Iran over Hezbollah, because Hezbollah is dangerous other than if they’re willing to stop funding them and supporting them," he added.

Rubio emphasized that Lebanon “should be governed by the Lebanese government" and not by “a terrorist group operating within its national territory that poses a threat both to its own people, including the Shia population, and to the government, and to Israel, and to its other neighbors."