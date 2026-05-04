A senior Iranian lawmaker responded on Sunday to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an operation to free ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, warning the US against interfering in the operation of the Strait.

“Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," said Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee.

“The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts. “No one would believe Blame Game scenarios!" he added.

Trump announced earlier on Sunday that the United States will lead a humanitarian operation, starting on Monday morning, to free dozens of neutral foreign vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a detailed Truth Social post, the President emphasized that the ships belong to countries uninvolved in the Middle East conflict and described the effort as a goodwill measure benefiting global commerce, the region, and even Iran itself.

Commenting on the ongoing negotiations with Iran, Trump wrote, “I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all. The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong - They are victims of circumstance. This is a Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran."

The Iranian regime has kept the Strait of Hormuz closed since the beginning of the current war, in response to the US-Israeli strikes.

In mid-April, the US began a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.