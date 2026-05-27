Recruitment data for the designated army tracks for haredim in the April-May cycle show an increase in the number of those serving in the IDF.

According to the data, 433 recruits joined the designated tracks in a wide range of roles in the IDF. Among all the recruits in the current cycle, a record number of 272 combat soldiers joined the combat array.

Following the conclusion of the April-May recruitment cycle, all combat training programs are now opening at the largest scope in the past three years.

The data indicate a growth of about 24% compared with the corresponding cycle in the previous recruitment year. At the same time, a new record was set in the scope of training in the haredi Hashmonaim Brigade, which reached 96 combat soldiers in the current cycle.

The IDF clarified that the system is prepared for a broader intake of draft candidates from the haredi sector.

"The IDF was and remains prepared for broader absorption and for significantly expanding the ranks, in accordance with the operational need and while making all required adjustments," it stated.

Head of the Planning and Manpower Administration Division Brig. Gen. Shay Tayeb responded to the findings, saying, "I express great appreciation to the new recruits. Their activity in the IDF is a central pillar in building the force and safeguarding the security of the State of Israel, and many of them are doing so as pioneers in their families and communities."

"The growth in recruitment emphasizes the effort to expand the ranks and the growing ability to absorb members of the haredi public while fully preserving their way of life, through the opening of a wide range of tracks."

"Nevertheless, the operational need is much broader, as is the absorption capacity. With regards to the scope of the missions, the IDF needs to expand the ranks of recruits and service members from all parts of Israeli society," he added.