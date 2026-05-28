Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday morning visited the haredi Hashmonaim Brigade and attended a "siyum" on a tractate of Talmud.

Upon his arrival, Netanyahu was welcomed by the soldiers and commanders with thunderous applause and the Hebrew song, “For length of days and years of life will be added to him."

Netanyahu was accompanied on the visit by Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Boaz Bismuth. The two participated in a siyum on Tractate Kiddushin held by the brigade.

The Prime Minister spoke with the soldiers and told them that he hopes that in the future, a haredi Chief of Staff will emerge from the ranks of the brigade.

“I intend to be at his appointment ceremony - even if I am not the one placing the ranks on him," Netanyahu said.