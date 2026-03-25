Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council and to the President of the Council, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Walt, detailing what he described as "severe and ongoing attacks" by the Hezbollah terrorist organization against Israel.

Sa'ar wrote that since March 2, 2026, Hezbollah has carried out "coordinated indiscriminate attacks against Israel's civilian population," adding that the group is acting "at the request and behest of its patrons in Tehran." According to the letter, more than 3,500 rockets, missiles, and UAVs have been launched at Israeli territory, including from areas south of the Litani River.

The attacks, he stated, have endangered millions of Israeli civilians and forced them into shelters. Sa'ar noted that "only yesterday 27-year-old Nuriel Dubin was murdered by a Hezbollah missile strike." He added that the targeted communities had already been displaced for over eighteen months following the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, and subsequent Hezbollah attacks beginning October 8, 2023.

Describing the situation as a violation of international law, Sa'ar wrote that the attacks breach United Nations Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006) and 1559 (2004), and constitute "a direct continuation of Hezbollah's disregard for the November 2024 Cessation of Hostilities Understandings." He warned that Hezbollah’s actions "severely threaten the lives of Israeli residents" and "undermine Lebanon's sovereignty," while also placing UNIFIL personnel at risk.

Sa'ar emphasized that Hezbollah attacks have persisted even after Israel’s withdrawal to the Blue Line in 2000. He noted that the Lebanese government formally rejected Hezbollah’s actions in a letter dated March 2, 2026, but added that statements by Lebanese officials indicate that these actions prioritize "the interests of the Iranian regime over the safety and security of the Lebanese."

The Foreign Minister stressed that "Israel will not accept violations of its sovereignty and attacks against it and its citizens," and stated that the Israel Defense Forces have conducted "targeted operations aimed at protecting Israeli civilians and degrading Hezbollah's military capabilities." He noted that "hundreds of terrorists have been neutralized," including senior Hezbollah commanders, Radwan force leaders, and Iranian operatives.

Addressing the situation in southern Lebanon, Sa'ar wrote that the proximity of Hezbollah forces to Israeli communities and their "public threats to raid these communities" necessitate the presence of forward defensive forces. He stated that IDF troops are operating in key locations to prevent incursions and reduce the threat of direct fire on nearby civilian areas.

Sa'ar asserted that continued attacks from both north and south of the Litani River demonstrate that Hezbollah has not been disarmed and that relevant UN resolutions and the 2024 understandings have not been implemented. He wrote that "the Lebanese government bears responsibility" for ensuring enforcement, including disarming Hezbollah.

He criticized Lebanon for failing to act against Hezbollah’s infrastructure, writing that this "demonstrates a lack of will" and inability to effectively address the organization. Despite claims of "operational control" south of the Litani River, he noted that many attacks originated from that area. He further accused Hezbollah of maintaining influence over state functions, including financial systems, education, and social networks.

Sa'ar also stated that Israel had reported Hezbollah violations and military sites to the International Monitoring and Implementation Mechanism since November 2024, but that locations used in the March 2 attacks had not been addressed by Lebanese authorities.

Linking Hezbollah to Iran, Sa'ar wrote that the group’s actions "cannot be separated from Iran's broader campaign against Israel." He stated that Iran has provided Hezbollah with funding and advanced weaponry, including precision-guided munitions and UAVs, estimating transfers of approximately $1.2 billion since the ceasefire.

In his letter, Sa'ar called on the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to take action, including to "unequivocally condemn Hezbollah for its grave violations and designate it as a terrorist organization," to demand that Lebanon disarm Hezbollah and ensure compliance with relevant resolutions, and to "address Iran's role as a threat to international peace and security."