The UN Security Council convened today (Tuesday) to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized the international community's conduct towards Lebanon and Hezbollah in the discussion.

Ambassador Danon stated: "You cannot talk about peace in Lebanon without mentioning Hezbollah. Lebanon will not be able to talk about sovereignty as long as Hezbollah continues to fire on Israeli civilians and operate without interference."

Ambassador Danon added: "If the Security Council wants to help Lebanon, it should ask the Lebanese government hard questions: how many Hezbollah weapons have been seized, which tunnels have been destroyed, and what is being done to stop arms smuggling from Iran."

Ambassador Danon emphasized: "International support for Lebanon must depend on results on the ground and not more empty statements."