The UN Security Council convened today (Wednesday) to discuss the situation in Lebanon, following Hezbollah's continued attacks on Israel and Israeli activity in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said in the session that since March 2, Hezbollah has launched more than 880 rockets and missiles, over 60 drones and more than 15 anti-tank missiles at Israel.

During the discussion, the ambassador presented a map of Hezbollah's infrastructure south of the Litani, including launch sites, weapons depots and underground bunkers, and made it clear that this is a direct violation of Security Council Resolution 1701.

Danon stated: "Lebanon now faces only two options: either the Lebanese government takes real action and restrains Hezbollah, or Israel uses its force to dismantle this terrorist organization. There is no other option."

He also said that since the ceasefire came into effect, Israel has submitted 929 enforcement requests to the Lebanese army to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, but some of the sites remained active and were being reused for launching missiles at Israel.

Ambassador Danon added: "We warned Lebanon 929 times. The terrorist infrastructure remained in the area, and the missiles were again fired at Israeli citizens."