The father of the terrorist who murdered two Jewish worshippers on Yom Kippur 2025 posted severe antisemitic incitement on social media, justifying the Holocaust.

The attack, which occurred near a synagogue, left two Jews dead and three others severely wounded.

Dr. Faraj Al-Shami, a senior doctor who worked alongside the International Red Cross in war zones in Africa and Afghanistan, posted on his Facebook account, stating that "Jews and Muslims lived together in harmony for generations until Hitler came and did what they deserved."

The doctor claimed that Israel is "a country built on the skulls of Palestinians," and compared the Palestinian Arab violence⁰ to the story of Moses' rescue from the Nile: "Even if only one Palestinian child remains, and he is thrown into the water like Moses - he will prevail in the end."

The post directly contradicts the apology issued by the Al-Shami family immediately after the attack.

In that statement, the family claimed that the attack was a"profound shock" to them and that they "strongly condemn this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians."

"We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened. Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort. May God have mercy on the innocent victims, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured," the statement added.