King Charles arrived in Manchester on Monday to meet survivors of the recent terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue and to thank emergency service personnel for their swift response.

The visit comes in the aftermath of the Yom Kippur attack in Crumpsall earlier this month, during which two worshippers were murdered and three others seriously wounded. The attack occurred on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, shocking both the local and national Jewish communities.

During his visit, the King met with members of the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, including several individuals who were present at the time of the assault. He also held discussions with police officers, medical teams, and other emergency responders who played a critical role in protecting lives and assisting victims.

Authorities praised Greater Manchester Police for their rapid response, with armed officers reportedly arriving at the scene within seven minutes.

According to investigators, the assailant, identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, drove his vehicle into a security guard before attempting to enter the synagogue armed with a knife. Two men - Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53 - were killed in the attack. Three others sustained serious injuries.

Andrew Franks, who was stabbed during the assault, has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home. Another victim, Yoni Finlay, 39, who was accidentally struck by a police bullet while securing the synagogue doors, has also been released. A security guard named Bernard remains hospitalized, according to reports from the BBC.

King Charles’ visit was seen as a gesture of solidarity with the Jewish community in Manchester and an acknowledgment of the courage shown by both civilians and emergency services during the tragic events.