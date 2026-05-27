Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, is following in his father’s footsteps when it comes to attacking the Jewish state.

Khamenei’s official social media account on Tuesday posted a series of posts against Israel, including one describing it as a “cancerous tumor" and one predicting the end of Israel.

“The shaken Zionist regime and the cancerous tumor of Israel are approaching the final stages of their wretched existence," read one post.

A subsequent post said, “By God’s grace - and in accordance with the decisive and forward-looking words of our martyred Leader ten years ago - the Zionist regime will not live to see twenty five years after that date, God willing."

Mojtaba Khamenei’s father, Ali Khamenei who was eliminated in US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, used the same language against Israel over the years.

In 2020, for example, Ali Khamenei posted a tweet in which he threatened to implement the Nazi "Final Solution" against Israel.

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to those threats, Khamenei asserted that, in using the term “Final Solution", he did not refer to Jews but rather only to the State of Israel.

Responding on Tuesday to Mojtaba Khamenei’s posts, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote, “Sounds familiar. I remember someone with a similar surname who used to say it."

Sa’ar then mocked Khamenei, referring to the fact that he has not been seen in public since being named his father’s successor, adding, “BTW, where are you?"