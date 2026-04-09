Iranian Supreme Leader Mujtaba Khamenei published a series of posts on X marking forty days since the death of his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, referring to the event as the "martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution."

Opening with a Quranic verse, “Indeed, We have given you, [O Muhammad], a clear victory (Quran 48:1)," Khamenei described the passage of forty days since what he called a "dreadful crime" carried out by "enemies of Islam & Iran."

Khamenei stated that, unlike past historical events, the followers of the late leader "rose up to confront falsehood" and remained steadfast. He added that over the past forty days, supporters of the late leader have acted "like balls of fire on the heads of the Pharaohs."

Referring to what he termed the "Third Sacred Defense," Khamenei declared that "the heroic nation of Iran" is "the definite victor in this battlefield."

Addressing Iran’s southern neighbors, Khamenei said they were "witnessing a miracle" and called on them to "stand on the right side" and reject what he described as "false promises of the devils," apparently referring to Israel and the United States. He further stated that Iran was awaiting "an appropriate response" from those countries, adding that relations would depend on their willingness to "renounce the Arrogant Powers."

Khamenei also warned that Iran would not allow "criminal aggressors" to go unpunished, stating that the country would demand "full reparations for all damages caused," as well as compensation for those killed and wounded.

He doubled down on Iran's insistence not to give up control over the Strait of Hormuz, stating that Iran would take the management of the Strait "to a new phase," while emphasizing that Iran has not sought war but would not "relinquish" what he described as its legitimate rights.

Khamenei concluded by stating that Iran would continue to pursue what he described as justice for the death of his father and other casualties, adding that the nation remains committed to the path of the "Resistance Front" and to standing "against the Front of Disbelief and Arrogance."

The posts, however, contradict various reports, citing US and Israeli intelligence, that indicated that Mojtaba Khamenei is in Qom, a city 87 miles south of Tehran and that he is in a serious, "semi-comatose" state or "critical condition" and unable to make decisions. He has not appeared in public, and it has been suggested that videos of him on social media are AI generated and that the IRGC is ruling the country.