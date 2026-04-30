Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has promised that the US will not remain in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a written message, Khamenei wrote, "Today, two months after the beginning of the campaign of aggression by global bullies in the region and America’s disgraceful failure, a new chapter is beginning in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz."

"Iran, through its management of Hormuz, will ensure the security of the Gulf region and eliminate the possibility of exploitation by enemies. The new laws and management of the Strait will bring stability and prosperity to all the peoples of the region," Khamenei added in his message to the Iranian people.

Mohsen Rezaee, an adviser to Mojtaba Khamenei, tweeted, "The siege scenario will fail and Iran will never lose the Strait of Hormuz."

"History will record that the Iranian nation drowned the superpower of the USA in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. The military and diplomatic arenas are advancing together, in coordination with the Leader of the Revolution and with the support of the people."