Tehran is refusing to allow the US to link the release of its frozen assets to progress on the nuclear issue, an Iranian source told Tasnim.

The source added that instead, Tehran is insisting that some of its frozen assets be released immediately upon reaching any agreement.

According to the source, Iran has not given any commitment regarding to the details of discussions on its nuclear program, instead emphasizing that releasing assets in the first stage of a deal is not connected to the nuclear program. Iran also does not trust the US, due to "past experience" and is therefore both "careful and pessimistic" at this stage.

Trump announced on Saturday that the final details of an impending agreement with Iran would be announced "shortly."

Reuters reported that the plan would include three stages: the official end of the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, and opening a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, with the option to extend the window.

Later, the New York Times reported that the core framework of a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran hinges on a major concession regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear capabilities.