US President Donald Trump posted an Artificial Intelligence-generated image on Truth Social on Sunday, as an apparent hint to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In the image, a US drone is seen striking Iranian-flagged ships, apparently in the Strait.

The image is topped by a caption reading: "Adios," "goodbye" in Spanish.

The puzzling post comes amid reports of an imminent agreement between the US and Iran, which, according to the President, would see the Strait reopen.

Trump wrote on Saturday that an agreement with Iran has "been largely negotiated and that "final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly."

He added that "in addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened."

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the ongoing negotiations and stated that significant progress had been made in the talks.

Rubio said that additional details are expected to be released later and hinted that agreements could be reached soon. He emphasized the current American administration’s position and its commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Rubio also addressed recent security threats from Tehran involving international shipping routes, stating: “Iran is threatening to destroy ships crossing through an international maritime passage - that is unacceptable. This precedent cannot be accepted."