Israel has taken a series of steps to increase operational preparedness ahead of potential renewal of direct fighting with Iran, Kan News reported.

A senior Israeli official said that, "US President Donald Trump is leaning toward giving a green light for a military strike against the Islamic Republic, but is leaving one final, very short window of opportunity for negotiations."

At the same time, panic prevails in the Gulf states, and they are conducting a marathon of diplomatic talks in an effort to prevent escalation, fearing that their oil and energy facilities could become targets.

Israel’s defense establishment on Tuesday night raised its level of readiness and operational alertness to its highest level, while carrying out strategic preparedness measures. The steps were taken against the backdrop of updated intelligence assessments indicating that strikes in Iran could resume at any moment.

On Tuesday, Trump said, "He's fine, he'll do whatever I want him to do," adding, "He's a great guy. Don't forget he's a wartime prime minister, and he's not treated right in Israel in my opinion."