Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from terrorism and antisemitism, announced that King Charles III has accepted an invitation to become a Patron of the organization.

The announcement was made during the CST Annual Dinner held on Monday evening in central London. The event, CST’s largest fundraising gathering of the year, brought together more than 1,200 guests, including donors, Members of Parliament, senior police officers, and representatives from across the Jewish community and wider society. The keynote address was delivered by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood MP.

The announcement was made by Lord Daniel Finkelstein OBE in his opening address, who highlighted the King's longstanding support for the United Kingdom’s Jewish community and the broader fight against antisemitism. CST stated that the King’s commitment to promoting tolerance, inclusion, and interfaith understanding aligns closely with its mission to protect British Jews.

CST expressed that it is honored by the recognition and looks forward to continuing its work under His Majesty’s patronage.

The announcement came shortly after an antisemitic arson attack in London’s Golders Green neighborhood, where several ambulances belonging to the Jewish volunteer rescue organization Hatzolah Northwest were set on fire outside a synagogue in the early hours of Monday morning. Security footage showed masked individuals igniting one of the vehicles, with witnesses reporting explosions and flames at the scene.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident as a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack," stating that antisemitism has no place in society and calling on anyone with information to assist police. The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation, treating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Addressing the CST dinner, Mahmood referred to the attack and the broader climate facing British Jews. She described the incident as an attack not only on a single organization but on the country as a whole, emphasizing the seriousness of rising antisemitism.

“The truth is we meet at a profoundly difficult time for our Jewish community," Mahmood said, adding that the scenes in Golders Green were “so warped it defies words." She praised CST’s work and the dedication of its volunteers, stating that people across the country are safer because of their efforts.

CST Deputy Chairman Sir Lloyd Dorfman CVO CBE stressed the importance of cooperation with the government in combating antisemitism. He warned of the scale of anti-Jewish hatred both online and in public spaces, and pointed to threats posed by extremist ideologies and terrorism.

The dinner was attended by senior political and communal figures, including Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp MP, Health Secretary Wes Streeting MP, Shadow Communities Minister Sir James Cleverly MP, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, Chief Constable Sir Steven Watson, and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis.

CST Chief Executive Mark Gardner MBE thanked the organization’s volunteers, staff, and trustees, stating that despite ongoing challenges, CST remains strong and determined.

Sir Gerald Ronson CBE concluded the evening by expressing appreciation to government and law enforcement partners for their continued support. He emphasized the importance of security for the future of the Jewish community, stating that the coming years would be critical.