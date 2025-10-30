King Charles III, the King of England, will officially strip Prince Andrew of all of his royal titles and evict him from the Royal Lodge, Buckimham Palace announced today (Thursday).

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” the Palace said in an official statement. “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the statement added. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

The move to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles follows the posthumous publication of a memoir earlier this month by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, accusing Andrew of sexually abusing her. Andrew has denied the accusations.