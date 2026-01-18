Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with Honduran President-elect Nasry "Tito" Asfura at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu welcomed the President-elect and noted that "we're refashioning the relationship between Israel and Honduras to the traditional lines of friendship, but we want to also seize the future."

He added, "I welcome you to Jerusalem. It's an ancient city, but it's also a city that looks forward to innovation and to cooperation, with you and the people of Honduras. I look forward to working with your government, both in economic fields, agriculture, and technology, in any of the areas that I think are laid before us. You should know that as far as Israel is concerned, the sky is the limit."

President-elect Asfura replied: "Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister. I am convinced that we will be able to implement everything you said and also lead toward the peace, brotherhood, and future of our countries."