The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) last week made its first-ever official visit to Honduras, with CAM Executive Director of Hispanic Affairs Shay Salamon traveling to the capital, Tegucigalpa, for a series of high-level meetings with government officials, religious leaders, and civil society representatives.

The trip was highlighted by a meeting with President of Honduras Nasry Asfura, who was inaugurated just last month. President Asfura, who has Palestinian ancestry, is pro-Israel and already visited Israel last month, soon after his election victory.

The agenda for the meeting included: the importance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism and the possibility of Honduras adopting it in the future; the representation of Honduras at CAM events across the region, including a personal invitation to President Asfura to participate in the sixth-annual Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism in the Dominican Republic in August; and potential cooperation between the Honduran government and CAM on humanitarian initiatives.

In a post on X, President Asfura said the meeting was aimed at "strengthening cooperation in the defense of religious freedom and the fight against all forms of discrimination."

Salamon presented President Asfura with a menorah as a gesture of friendship and respect.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to meet with President Asfura and discuss the urgent need for proactive steps to combat antisemitism and hatred," Salamon stated. "Honduras can set an example for Latin America as a whole, and I wish the president great success and look forward to continued collaboration moving forward."

Salamon's visit to Honduras was facilitated by First Vice President of Honduras María Antonieta Mejía, who has attended two past CAM regional summits, and CAM is deeply appreciative of her commitment to the collective effort against antisemitism.

Salamon’s itinerary included sit-downs with President of the National Congress of Honduras Tomás Zambrano, also a past participant in CAM events, and Ambassador of Israel to Honduras Nadav Goren, among others.

The Honduras trip was capped off by a lecture delivered by Salamon to a group of evangelical Christian leaders at an event organized by International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ)-Honduras National Director Miguel Muñoz Valeriano.

CAM’s outreach in Latin America began nearly five years ago, and since then it has worked diligently to build meaningful partnerships and friendships with influential leaders, legislators, diplomats, community organizations, and civil society activists from a diverse assortment of religious, political and cultural backgrounds in the region to combat antisemitism together.

During this time, CAM en Español has emerged as a key player in the battle against Jew-hatred in Latin America, with a growing coalition involved in impactful activities in countries including Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Mexico, Ecuador, and Bolivia, among others. CAM en Español has organized regional summits in Brazil in 2025, Costa Rica in 2024, Uruguay in 2023, Panama in 2022, and Guatemala in 2021, with the Dominican Republic next in line in 2026.