Education Minister Yoav Kisch commented on the current coalition crisis and the possibility of early elections during an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

"We are in an election year. As far as I’m concerned, moving them up depends on one thing: whether the security situation allows for it or not. The Prime Minister needs to manage this," Kisch said. "If the situation permits, it would be wrong to drag out this [Knesset] session amidst constant infighting; we should quickly agree on an election date. However, if there is a security imperative to wait - I would suggest waiting."

Responding to the claims from haredi parties that they no longer trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kisch stated he does not believe they are truly distancing themselves from the right-wing bloc. "Ultimately, the public is right-wing - including their own supporters."

Kisch also attacked Naftali Bennett’s election campaign, labeling it "fake." He added that the public will ultimately have to choose between a right-wing government led by Netanyahu or the possibility of a coalition involving Arab parties.

"When the public goes to the polls, they will have to decide: either Likud and a government led by Netanyahu, or we find ourselves with Arab parties as partners in power," he told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

Looking ahead to the summer, the Education Minister presented his office's plan for studies during the summer break. According to Kisch, the program will focus on core subjects and the field of Artificial Intelligence. "There is a massive opportunity here to raise the standards of the entire education system while fostering social connections. This is also vital for national resilience after the period we have endured," he said.

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