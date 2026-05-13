Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Wednesday announced the launch of a national summer education program with a total investment of approximately NIS 1.1 billion.

According to the announcement, the education system will operate summer frameworks from preschool through ninth grade, combining STEM programs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and emotional and social support.

The comprehensive national outline was formulated following staff work by the Ministries of Education and Finance in recent weeks. The Finance Ministry will allocate a supplementary budget of approximately NIS 600 million, which will be added to the existing budget for summer programs in preschools and grades 1-3.

The program is intended to help students bridge educational gaps caused by the prolonged security situation, provide solutions for families, and support the economy.

For kindergartens through grades 1-3, the “Kindergartens and Schools of the Summer Vacation" program will operate from July 1 through July 31, 2026.

For grades 4-6, the “Summer Plus" program will operate during July and include academic reinforcement in small groups focusing on language, mathematics, and English, while also strengthening learning skills and AI literacy.

For grades 7-9, a “Summer Preparatory Program" will operate from June 21-30, 2026. The program will focus on AI, mathematics, science, and English through experiential activities, boot camp days, and STEM initiatives.

The plan will integrate pedagogical, emotional, and social aspects while providing educational continuity and tailored solutions for all populations.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated, “When I spoke about cyber over a decade ago, they called me a ‘virtual Prime Minister’; today, we are number two in the world. When I speak today about Artificial Intelligence, they say I am AI itself. But when you are right, you do what is best for the State of Israel, and I know that the future of all of Israel’s children is inextricably linked to AI."

He added, “Therefore, during the upcoming summer vacation, we will operate special frameworks for Israel’s children, from kindergarten through ninth grade. Within this framework, we will train them in the field of AI, which is changing the entire world."

“I want the students of Israel to be the best at ‘ChatGPT,’ to be the best at ‘Claude,’ and in many other fields, even before their matriculation exams. Of course, we will also assist all students in closing learning gaps that accumulated during the war," Netanyahu said.

Education Minister Kisch stated, “After an especially challenging year for Israeli students and parents, I am proud to lead an unprecedented move of more than NIS 1 billion to strengthen the education system during the summer break as well. This will include a focus on narrowing gaps, emotional support, and innovative programs in AI."

Finance Minister Smotrich said, “As Finance Minister, I stood together with my colleague, the Education Minister, stating that the program will focus on boosting academic capabilities and integrating AI systems."

“The program will allow parents to go out to work after a complex year, while simultaneously focusing on advancing academic skills in core subjects," Smotrich added.

He further stated, “The integration of AI systems, starting with the higher grades, is a national educational mission. We will utilize this program to implement a pilot for AI-based learning."