Amid the ongoing enlistment crisis, Lithuanian Haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando instructed the Knesset members of the Degel HaTorah faction to work toward dissolving the Knesset as soon as possible, declaring that “there is no longer any trust in Netanyahu."

The directive was issued during a meeting in which the party’s Knesset members reviewed the current political situation and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s clarification that he would have difficulty passing the enlistment law at this time.

“From now on, we will do only what is good for haredi Judaism and the yeshiva world," Rabbi Lando's office stated, adding that “the concept of a ‘bloc’ no longer exists for us," in reference to the right-wing bloc.

Party officials emphasized that, contrary to various reports, there is full unity and cooperation between Degel HaTorah and Shas regarding how to act on the issue of the status of yeshiva students.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the growing crisis between the haredi parties and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the failure to pass an enlistment law.

At the same time, the Yesh Atid party announced that it has submitted a bill to dissolve the Knesset, which is expected to be brought for debate next week.